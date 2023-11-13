LIVE UPDATES

Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Pollution levels in capital city soars post Diwali, AQI in ‘poor’ category

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 07:33 AM IST

Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Delhi continues to be covered in a thick toxic haze since Diwali night as pollution levels soared. The firecracker ban imposed by the Supreme Court was also flouted