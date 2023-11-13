Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Delhi, NCR region Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 266 on November 13, post Diwali, at 6 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog on the night of Diwali and the toxic haze continued to suspend on the next day following the unprecedented bursting of firecrackers, despite the Supreme Court order.
The national capital had been experiencing ‘severe’ air quality for the past 2 weeks which improved following light showers on November 10. The air quality yesterday morning fared best in 8 years on the day of Diwali. However, the respite from toxic haze was short-lived. Delhi's pollution levels soared on Diwali night even though a ban on the production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers had been in place.
Delhi government had launched the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe Nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns of rising pollution again after the Diwali festival which was ineffective in curtailing pollution. Delhi government has closed schools until November 18 in view of rising pollution levels. The Supreme Court ordered the state governments on November 7 to stop stubble burning and make the smog tower installed in Delhi functional. Even, GRAP Stage IV has been invoked in the city as a measure to curb pollution.
The worsening of air quality in the city can be attributed to stubble burning incidents in neighbouring states especially in Punjab and vehicular emissions that lead to deterioration of air quality over the Indo-Gangetic plain. Pollution levels soared in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan due to limited dispersal of pollutants. Unfavourable meteorological conditions including a fall in temperature and low wind speed were responsible for this situation.
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: TMC leader Saket Gokhale in post on X last night stated, “Thanks Delhi (especially the BJP MPs & Ministers who live down the street) for the last 6 hours of non-stop fireworks. Don’t understand the point of a “ban" when ruling party leaders themselves are violating it in the heart of the capital. AQI has hit 999 - machines can’t calculate beyond that."
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: The visuals show the massive scale at which bursting of crackers took place in Delhi on the day of Diwali despite cracker ban and several campaigns to create awareness.
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Visuals from various parts of the city showed reduced visibility and a thick toxic haze blanketing the roads and streets on Diwali night and on the next day. The pollution level has increased from ‘201’ yesterday to ‘266’ at 6 am today, registering in ‘poor’ category.
