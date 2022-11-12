Amid the worsening air quality of Delhi, the National Human Rights Commission on Saturday informed that it heard the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on 10 November after taking suo-moto cognizance of unabated air pollution in Delhi- NCR. The Human Rights body came to the conclusion that the farmers of the neighboring states of Delhi are burning stubble under compulsion.

The NHRC noted that the states failed to provide an adequate number of machines and take other measures which pushed farmers to burn stubble which further increased the toxicity in air in Delhi and adjoining regions.

“None of the States can blame the farmers for stubble burning; instead, it is due to the failure of all four State Governments that the stubble burning is happening in the States of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and U.P causing enormous pollutants in the air," the NHRC said in a statement.

The Human Rights body asked the Chief Secretaries to remain present again for the next hearing either in person or in hybrid mode on 18 November and submit their responses/affidavits within four days positively on the points raised by the Commission.

The Commission also sought reports from the concerned state governments within four weeks on issues like assistance to farmers for in–situ management of crop residue through machines and other methods; checking stubble burning; use of mobile and stationary anti-smog guns; dust management through water sprinklers; mechanical road sweeper machines; vehicular pollution, management of construction, demolition& other waste.

The list also included unpaved roads and potholes surviving trees out of those planted; hotspots identified and focused action to control air pollution therein as well as the status of compliance of its Advisory dated 24 September, 2021 with regard to the hazardous cleaning by providing safety equipment and mechanical management of cleaning septic tanks/sewers.

The meeting by NHRC came at a time when Delhi is choking with ‘poor’ air quality, which has improved in the past few days, but is still in the dangerous category due to stubble-burning cases in the neighboring states.

On Saturday, the air quality again reached the ‘Very Poor’ category with an AQI of 311. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.