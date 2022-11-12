Delhi air quality: NHRC blames these four states for increase in stubble burning2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 07:12 PM IST
Amid the worsening air quality of Delhi, the National Human Rights Commission on Saturday informed that it heard the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on 10 November after taking suo-moto cognizance of unabated air pollution in Delhi- NCR. The Human Rights body came to the conclusion that the farmers of the neighboring states of Delhi are burning stubble under compulsion.