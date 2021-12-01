Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 316 earlier in the morning today, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said. It further noted that the AQI is likely to marginally improve but will remain in the 'very poor' category.

On Tuesday, the 24-hour AQI was at 328. It was 389 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Noida was at 346 and in Gurugram, it stood at 334.

As per SAFAR, winds are likely to slow down on December 1-2, reducing ventilation and thus leading to the deterioration of the air quality. Favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

The Delhi government also issued an official order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, till December 7. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels, it said.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. For the last couple of weeks, the air quality in the national capital has fluctuated between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category.

(With inputs from agencies)

