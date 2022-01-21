Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, rains likely to improve AQI tomorrow

Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, rains likely to improve AQI tomorrow

Delhi witnessed a foggy morning Thursday with visibility dropping to 400 metres as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Livemint

  • The air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 353 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just as the national capital is engulfed by a thick layer of dense this morning, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India said that air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 353.

Just as the national capital is engulfed by a thick layer of dense this morning, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India said that air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 353.

"AQI is expected to remain 'Very Poor' as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

"AQI is expected to remain 'Very Poor' as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Thursday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Thursday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 318. The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 143 in the 'very poor' and 246 in the 'moderate' category respectively

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 318. The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 143 in the 'very poor' and 246 in the 'moderate' category respectively

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor'. For the next two days (20th, 21st), AQI is expected to remain 'Very Poor' as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor'. For the next two days (20th, 21st), AQI is expected to remain 'Very Poor' as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 306 in both places.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 306 in both places.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am on Thursday while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am on Thursday while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!