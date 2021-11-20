2 min read.Updated: 20 Nov 2021, 08:38 AM ISTLivemint
To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city
Delhi's air quality index has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh consecutive day
Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI has clocked the value of 355 at 8 am on Saturday. According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".
Here's a list of most polluted zones in Delhi today:
Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (338), Greater Noida (352), Gurugram (343) and Noida (414) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.
The Delhi government has banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It has also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.