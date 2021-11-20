Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor'. Check list of most polluted zones

Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI has clocked the value of 355 at 8 am on Saturday. According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".

