Home / News / India /  Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor'. Check list of most polluted zones

Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor'. Check list of most polluted zones

Delhi's AQI has clocked the value of 355 at 8 am on Saturday.
2 min read . 08:38 AM IST Livemint

  • To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city
  • Delhi's air quality index has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh consecutive day

Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI has clocked the value of 355 at 8 am on Saturday. According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".

Here's a list of most polluted zones in Delhi today:

  • Anand Vihar--AQI 393
  • Ashok Vihar- AQI 400 (severe)
  • Aya Nagar- AQI 337
  • CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 374
  • Channdni Chowk- AQI 327
  • Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 397
  • IGI airport- AQI 349
  • ITO- AQI 378
  • Jhangirpuri- AQI 429 (severe)
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 379
  • Lodhi road-  AQI 278
  • Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 385
  • Najafgharh- AQI 348
  • Nehru Nagar- AQI 359
  • Narela- AQI 400 (severe)
  • North Campus- AQI 376
  • Okhla pase 2- AQI 383
  • Patparganj- AQI 369
  • Punjabi Bahg- AQI 402 (severe)
  • RK Puram- AQI 394
  • Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)
  • Shadipur- AQI 393
  • Siri Fort- AQI 361
  • Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355
  • Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)

Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (338), Greater Noida (352), Gurugram (343) and Noida (414) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government has banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It has also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

