Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor'. Check list of most polluted zones

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city
Delhi's air quality index has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh consecutive day
Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI has clocked the value of 355 at 8 am on Saturday. According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".
Here's a list of most polluted zones in Delhi today:
Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (338), Greater Noida (352), Gurugram (343) and Noida (414) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Anand Vihar--AQI 393
Ashok Vihar- AQI 400 (severe)
Aya Nagar- AQI 337
CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 374
Channdni Chowk- AQI 327
Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 397
IGI airport- AQI 349
ITO- AQI 378
Jhangirpuri- AQI 429 (severe)
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 379
Lodhi road- AQI 278
Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 385
Najafgharh- AQI 348
Nehru Nagar- AQI 359
Narela- AQI 400 (severe)
North Campus- AQI 376
Okhla pase 2- AQI 383
Patparganj- AQI 369
Punjabi Bahg- AQI 402 (severe)
RK Puram- AQI 394
Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)
Shadipur- AQI 393
Siri Fort- AQI 361
Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355
Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.
The Delhi government has banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It has also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.