Delhi air quality slipped to 'severe' again but likely to improve marginally next week
Delhi's air quality slipped again to the 'severe' category on Friday. Meanwhile, an air quality early warning system revealed that pollution levels are likely to oscillate in the 'very poor' to 'severe' categories in the next few days.
Delhi's air quality slipped again to the 'severe' category on Friday. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 401 at 8 am. It worsened to 415 by 4 pm, news agency PTI reported. However, it improved slightly to 392 around 10:30 pm on Friday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).