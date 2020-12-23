Delhi air quality slipped to severe, dense smog engulfs the city

A thick layer of fog hovered over the national capital on Wednesday morning while the temperature was 8.0 degree Celsius at 5.30 am as recorded Delhi's Palam. Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours.

The AQI in various parts Delhi including Delhi University, Delhi Airport and Lodhi Road was recorded in the "severe" category today morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The city's average air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 418, which falls in the severe category. It was 332 on Monday, 321 on Sunday and 290 on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.0 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours.

Safdarjung recorded 5.6 degree Celsius temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours, IMD stated.

Delhi is likely to record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD.

As we forecasted:

Today, Cold Wave conditions observed over many pockets of Punjab and isolated pockets of Uttarakhand.



Minimum temperature has increased by 1-2 deg C — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2020

Various parts of Delhi including Jhansi Road and Dayabasti, Indira Gandhi International Airport and ITO witnessed a thick layer of fog this morning.

"Fall in minimum temperature by one to three degree Celsius over some parts of plains of northwest India and central India during the next two days. No significant change in minimum temperature over some parts of West India during the next 24 hours and rise by two to three degree Celsius thereafter for the subsequent three days. No significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of the country during the next two to three days," according to the IMD bulletin.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and 24th December, the weather forecasting agency has predicted.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Odisha on 23rd December; over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 23rd December 2020," said IMD.

"Moderate to Dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 23rd and dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over the same region during 24th-26th December 2020," IMD added. (ANI)

