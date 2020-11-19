Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category from 'moderate'

The national capital's air quality slipped back into the "very poor" category on Thursday after remaining in "moderate" zone for a few days, with a change in the wind direction, increased stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 269 at 8 am, which falls in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's mobile application SAMEER.

The AQI in Anand Vihar was at 305 at 8 am, 334 in Dwarka-Sector 8, 195 in Lodhi road, 231 in Mathura Road, 301 in Bawana, 290 in Patparganj, 232 in Wazirpur, 290 in ITO, and 287 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Wednesday morning, the city's AQI was recorded in the "moderate" category. However, pollution levels increased by a bit as the day progressed. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 211. It was 171 on Tuesday.

As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 8% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday. It was 3% on Tuesday.

The AQI is again going to improve to the "moderate" category by Friday owing to favourable wind speed, VK Soni, the head of the India Meteorological Department's environment research centre, said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 7,486 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to more than five lakh, while 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the death toll to 7,943, authorities confirmed.

