Delhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali as stubble burning continues, AAP, BJP trade barbs

Delhi's air quality plummeted to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali, with an AQI of 356 due to stubble burning. Political blame-shifting between BJP and AAP intensifies as the city faces severe health risks from pollution, prompting emergency measures to address the crisis.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists exercise on the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid deteriorating air quality in the city, in New Delhi
Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists exercise on the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid deteriorating air quality in the city, in New Delhi (ANI)

With Diwali just few days away, the national capital struggles to breathe as its air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’. The AQI (air quality index) was recorded at 356 as the stubble burning continues in the neighbouring states.

Amid this, the BJP and the ruling AAP have begun pointing fingers at each other for lack of efforts towards solving the issue of air pollution.

Also Read | ‘Severe’ air is coming. Here’s the X-factor behind Delhi’s winter poison

Delhi AQI

After a two-day gap, Delhi's air quality turned ‘very poor’ on Sunday evening as calm winds prevented the dispersion of pollutants. Some areas in the national capital even recorded 'severe' pollution levels.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, at 4 pm on Sunday, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 356 against 255 on Saturday.

Three stations in the national capital – Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri – recorded 'severe' air quality, showed CPCB data.

Also Read | Ahead of Diwali, govt plans pollution penalty up to ₹15 lakh as Delhi smogs up

The air quality was also 'very poor' in neighbouring areas such as Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida and 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurugram.

BJP vs AAP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it had "utterly failed" to control the city's rising pollution.

The people of Delhi are forced to breathe suffocating air while AAP is preoccupied with "hollow promises and low-level politics", Gupta charged.

In response, AAP said in a statement that if Gupta and his party truly cared for Delhi, they should stop their "theatrics" and work with state governments run by the BJP to address the pollution problem in the national capital.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Check date, timings, dos and don’ts for Lakshmi Puja

Gupta claimed the pollution situation had become so critical that the AQI near ITO and Anand Vihar were recorded at 361 and 405, respectively falling under the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

"This poses a serious health threat to Delhi residents (who are) blanketed by smog. Yet, the AAP government lacks both the will and a concrete plan to improve the situation," he charged.

However, AAP said it was "well established" that the situation at Anand Vihar was worsening because of pollution caused by diesel buses at the Kaushambi depot in Uttar Pradesh.

Cases of stubble burning are rising each day in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it alleged.

Also Read | Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana led to 103-unit jump in Delhi AQI: Study

GRAP: Stage II

Delhi government has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan's (GRAP) as an emergency measure to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter.

During Stage 2, daily mechanized sweeping of roads is done, and sprinkling water using dust suppressants is done at least on alternate days. Uninterrupted power supply is provided to discontinue the use of generators.

Air quality is categorised into four stages: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali as stubble burning continues, AAP, BJP trade barbs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.000.00
      Chennai
      80,311.000.00
      Delhi
      80,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.