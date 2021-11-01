The air quality of Delhi has dropped to 'very poor' category on Monday with Air Quality Indexing (AQI) at 302 (as recorded by SAFAR).

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said, the share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 is about 8%.

For the last five days, air quality in the national capital remained poor category. As per Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital on Sunday recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 289. It was 268 on Saturday.

As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

However, SAFAR predicts the air quality will "improve to the upper end of poor" due to the expected change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning. "Isolated rainfall is likely in the upwind region that would improve air quality."

Air Quality likely to be in lower end of Very Poor category on Nov 1,2: IMD

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the air quality in the national capital is likely to be in the lower end of the Very Poor category on November 1-2.

"The air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of Very Poor category till November 4 and then deteriorate on November 5-6 significantly. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," IMD said.

The Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) had on Thursday directed authorities in Delhi and NCR states to implement measures under the “very poor" category in addition to steps listed under “poor" to “moderate" AQI category under GRAP.

The GRAP -- a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity towns according to the severity of the situation -- comes into force in mid-October when air pollution levels in the region start worsening.

(With inputs from agencies)

