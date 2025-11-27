Delhi air quality stays in ‘very poor’ zone, GRAP III rolled back; cold wave in Punjab: All about AQI, weather today

Delhi was shrouded in a layer of toxic smog, with air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, adding that the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 7 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cold wave conditions in Punjab today.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday that it would immediately lift all Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following three days of improved air quality in Delhi, according to the statement.

As per ANI, it read, "Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe/ Severe Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of the modified GRAP."

The GRAP is a series of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR when air pollution reaches critical levels. It aims to control pollution in a phased manner, with actions escalating based on how severe the AQI becomes.

People wearing warm cloths during cold weather at Tilak Bridge railway station near ITO in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD’s All India Weather Warning Bulletin, “the isolated places over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.”

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated locations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada. In Delhi and nearby areas like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the weather will remain cloudy, with minimum and maximum temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Additionally, isolated pockets of fog are expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thundersqualls and strong winds.

The IMD has released a weather update, predicting that temperatures in Jharkhand will vary over the coming days. Director, IMD Ranchi, Abhishek Anand mentioned, "The temperature may fall by another 1.5 degrees by tomorrow morning. However, it is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees again in the next 2-3 days."

