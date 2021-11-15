Delhi air quality to remain very poor; no improvement in sight for next 3 days

“According to SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution rose to a high of 48 per cent in the last 10 days. This is central government data which is available in the public domain. Only the Centre will be able to specify the source of the data that stubble burning accounts for only 10 per cent (of Delhi's pollution).... It does not make sense," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}