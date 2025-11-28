Delhi air quality today: At 384 AQI, air is stifling again; temp to remain below average

Delhi's air quality loomed near the ‘severe’ mark on Friday morning, a day after the CAQM lifted Stage-3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was at 384 at 7:00 AM on November 28.

The 24-hour average on Thursday at 4 PM was 377. By 8:00 PM, the AQI had reached 381 and was continuing to rise. Several stations reported a ‘severe’ AQI late yesterday evening.

The capital city has been experiencing poor air quality for the last 14 days.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe,” according to the CPCB.

However, forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that the air will remain in the “very poor” category.

No GRAP 3 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) subcommittee reportedly did not hold a meeting on Thursday, despite the deterioration of air quality in the city. Officials expect the AQI to improve again on Friday.

“Based on the forecast provided by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, we were told the AQI will worsen marginally on Thursday as wind speeds will drop,” a Hindustan Times report quoted a CAQM official as saying.

“However, by Thursday evening and from Friday onwards, winds are forecast to pick up again and so the AQI is not likely to touch 400 and into the severe category,” the official said, adding they were monitoring the situation closely.

During winters, Delhi-NCR enforces restrictions under the GRAP, which categorises the air quality into four stages -- Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Delhi temperature to remain below average today The weather agency has forecast dense fog conditions in Delhi from November 28 to November 30 in the early morning hours. “Partly Cloudy sky. Shallow fog during the morning hours,” IMD said in its bulletin.

It also said that the temperature in the capital city will remain 1 to 2°C below normal. “The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 25 to 27°C and 09 to 11°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be below normal (-0.7 to -1.3°C) and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1 to -2°C) over Delhi.”

The Met Department said the predominant surface wind is likely to be from the north direction, with calm wind gradually increasing to up to 5 kmph during the morning hours.

“The wind speed will increase, becoming less than 10 kmph from the north-northwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 05 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night,” IMD said.