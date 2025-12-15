Delhi air quality touches 457, remains ‘severe’ after city records second-worst December day despite GRAP Stage IV curbs

The Delhi air pollution levels remained ‘severe’ early Monday, 15 December, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 457. This was just four units below the record AQI levels observed on Sunday.

On Sunday, Delhi's AQI climbed to 461, marking the city’s most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, news agency PTI reported.

As per the AQI categorisation, readings between 0-50 are classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi, as per SAFAR, had predicted that, "The air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category from 15.12.2025 to 17.12.2025."

Thick haze and severe AQI In Wazirpur, AQI remained at 500 early Monday, according to CPCB.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a thick haze was reported in areas including Ghazipur, the ITO area, and Anand Vihar, where visibility dropped sharply.

According to the CPCB, several localities across the city continued to register "severe" air quality.

Among regions that recorded ‘severe’ air quality on Sunday were Noida (AQI at 466), Greater Noida (435), Ghaziabad (459), Delhi (461), Bahadurgarh (464), Baghpat (429), as per the CPCB bulletin released at 4 pm.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 497 at 7 am on Sunday. Narela recorded an AQI of 492, and Okhla Phase 2 recorded an AQI of 474. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 411, according to data from CPCB.

India tightens pollution curbs India tightened anti-pollution measures in Delhi and adjoining areas after the capital's air quality deteriorated to the season's worst.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening, according to an advisory by the Ministry of Environment.

Stage IV of GRAP brings the strictest restrictions in Delhi-NCR. It includes:

1. A ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

2. The entry of trucks into Delhi is stopped, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, CNG, LNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.

3. The plying of Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV and below) is banned, again with exceptions only for essential services.

4. Schools are required to run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI) in Delhi and the most affected NCR districts, with students given the option to attend online where feasible.

5. State governments are asked to consider additional emergency steps, such as closing colleges and educational institutions, shutting non-essential commercial activities and even introducing odd-even rules for vehicles if the pollution situation worsens further.

Health risks Prolonged exposure to ‘Poor’ air can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘Very Poor’ and pose a risk of respiratory illness, even among healthy individuals, when exposure persists for extended periods. The most hazardous category, ‘Severe’, includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.