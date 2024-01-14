Hello User
Delhi air quality turns severe; construction, demolition activities banned in NCR

Delhi air quality turns severe; construction, demolition activities banned in NCR

Livemint

CAQM Sub-Committee invokes 8-point action plan to prevent further deterioration of air quality in NCR.

Workers walk on an elevated highway construction site in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2007. Funds planned by IFC, Blackstone Group Holdings LP, Citigroup Inc. and 3i Group Plc may help the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh raise the $475 billion it estimates India needs to build roads, railways and power stations by 2012. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg News

CAQM Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects).

NCR State governments/GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode'.

