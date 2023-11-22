Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, AQI at 348; no relief from high pollution levels for next few days
The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with authorities' actions to control Delhi's air pollution and instructed them to take measures to improve air quality.
Delhi air quality stood at 348 on Wednesday, November 22, morning at 6:30 am, which lies in the ‘very poor’ category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message