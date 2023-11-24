Delhi's air quality plummeted on Friday, November 24, morning to 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) above 350, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). At 7.55 am on Friday, the overall AQI for Delhi NCR stood at 388.

Although air quality in several areas of the national capital improved marginally from the 'severe' category to 'very poor,' it remained hazardous for residents as per pollution numbers recorded on Friday. As of 7.55 am, the AQI in the Pusa area was 403, while IIT Delhi had an AQI of 579.

According to the Air Quality Index, a rating of 0 to 100 is considered 'good', a rating of 100 to 200 'moderate', a rating of 200 to 300 'poor', a rating of 300 to 400 'very poor', and a rating of 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

In addition to this, an AQI of 359 was recorded in the Lodhi Road area, while 386 and 398 AQIs were recorded in the Delhi University and Airport (Terminal-3) areas.

Data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that Anand Vihar had a pollution index of 411, and the AQIs in Alipur, Wazirpur, and RK Puram were all in the severe range at 432, 443, and 422.

A simple and effective way of communicating air quality status to the public is to use the AQI. The index value, nomenclature and colour are used to transform complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number or index value.

Having observed a significant improvement in air quality in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) lifted the restrictions imposed under GRAP 4 on Saturday, allowing trucks and buses to enter the city except for petrol and diesel vehicles BS-3 and BS-4 and lifting the ban on ongoing construction.

As a part of the economic consequences of stubble burning, the Supreme Court had suggested earlier on Tuesday that farmers who engage in stubble burning should be denied the MSP benefits.

As part of its hearing on a plea regarding rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the top court made this observation.

