Delhi air quality worsens, AQI stands at 262 ahead of Diwali festival

Delhi air quality worsens, AQI stands at 262 ahead of Diwali festival2 min read . 08:10 PM IST
The air quality in national capital Delhi continues to remain poor three days ahead of Diwali festival. The air quality worsened further on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 262, the Central Pollution Control Board said.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
As winter is knocking on the doors of Delhi, the air quality of the capital city has started dwindling with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) predicting that the air quality index (AQI) of the Delhi-NCR region may reach 300 plus on 22 October.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.
The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday.
The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Friday said the index value was in the 'poor' category at 268. On Thursday, the index value was recorded at 228.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The CAQM has said that the commission will intensify the actions under Stage I as the air quality of the capital is expected to dip down to the ‘Very Poor’ category.
The commission has also issued the rules, in view of the worsening air quality of the capital. The Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) entails only mechanical sweeping of roads and closing of coal-fired tandoors in restaurants and hotels. Stage II rules also include banning the general use of diesel-powered generator sets (except for emergency and industrial services). The parking fee for private vehicles will be increased with push for the use of electric/CNG buses as well as metro service for public transport.
The Supreme Court also on Thursday, declined an urgent hearing on the plea against the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi till 1 January 2023. “Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets," the court said while declining the plea of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
