Delhi air remains ‘very poor’ on Monday as AQI reaches 318; Mundka, Anand Vihar see most pollution

Delhi residents woke up to another day of toxic smog blanketing the city skies as pollution levels continued to remain in the “very poor” category on Monday, December 8.

The spell of toxic air has hung over Delhi for several weeks now. In the Akshardham area, the AQI (Air Quality Index) was recorded at 354.

Among the 40 recorded monitoring stations, 29 remained in the “very poor” category on Monday morning, according to the CPCB's Sameer App, with Mundka, Vivek Vihar and Anand Vihar reporting the highest AQI at 355. The other 11 stations recorded “poor” air.

Advertisement

The app showed that at 10 am, the air quality stood at 318, with 29 stations across the city reporting “very poor” levels.

The city logged a 24-hour average AQI of 308.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as "poor", 301 and 400 as “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Advertisement

Delhi's air quality has swung "poor" and "very poor" levels since the past week. The city recorded an AQI of 279 last Sunday (Nov 30), 304 on Monday (Dec 1), 372 on Tuesday (Dec 2), 342 on Wednesday (Dec 3), 304 on Thursday (Dec 4), 327 on Friday (Dec 5), 330 on Saturday (Dec 6) and 308 on Sunday (Dec 7).

What is contributing to Delhi's air pollution? According to the Decision Support System for Delhi's Air Quality Management, transport within the city remained the highest local contributor at 16.5 per cent, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 8.1 per cent, construction at 2.3 per cent and residential emissions at 4 per cent.

Among neighbouring NCR districts, Jhajjar contributed 12.9 per cent, Rohtak 5.4 per cent, Sonipat 6 per cent, and Jind 2.5 per cent to Delhi's pollution load.

Advertisement

Delhi govt launches city-wide cleanliness drive The Delhi government has launched a city-wide cleanliness and dust-control drive aimed at clearing garbage, removing debris and reducing dust pollution across the national capital.

It has also imposed penalties worth ₹7 crore, shut 48 construction sites, and carried out over 1,750 inspections across the capital as part of its intensified crackdown on pollution.

Mumbai wakes up to haze

Amid Delhi's battle with the toxic air, Mumbai is also struggling with hazy skies.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, the Bandra Reclamation area experienced a light haze covering its sky as the AQI dropped to 125, falling into the “moderate” category.