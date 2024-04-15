Delhi airport slips one rank to become 10th busiest across the globe in ACI 2023 ranking
The Delhi airport, also known as Indra Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been ranked among the top 10 busiest airports across the globe for 2023. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list followed by Dubai and Dallas airports at the second and third position, according to the ranks prepared by Airports Council International (ACI) World.