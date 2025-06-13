Delhi Airport advisory: 'Some flight schedules impacted' amid Israeli attacks on Iran

Delhi Airport has issued an advisory due to changing airspace conditions over Iran and Iraq, impacting some flight schedules.

The advisory said that the passengers should check with airlines for updates and rely on official sources for accurate information.

The advisory said, “Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly. However, due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. We strongly urge all passengers to rely only on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Iran issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in the country amid the current situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy stated, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," reads the advisory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike. "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."