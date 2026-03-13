Delhi Airport alert: Some westbound international flights may face delays amid West Asia crisis

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday issued an advisory to passengers, noting that, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, some westbound international flights may face delays or schedule changes.

“Passengers are advised to check the latest updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport,” the Delhi Airport said in a social media post on X.

The IGI Airport has urged passengers to visit the official website www.newdelhiairport.in for real-time flight information.

For immigration assistance, passengers can write to the FRRO at afrro.igia@nic.in

“All other flights are operating as scheduled,” said the Delhi Airport.

The conflict in West Asia is intensifying following the joint US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking officials on February 28.

In retaliation, Tehran targeted American and Israeli military positions throughout the region. Recently, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced further escalations in its ongoing counter-offensive, labeled "Operation True Promise 4." The IRGC confirmed it executed the "37th wave" of this military campaign late Tuesday night, utilizing heavy missile strikes.

Emirates’ Dubai-Chennai flight delayed amid West Asia conflict An Emirates flight from Dubai reached Chennai International Airport early Friday morning, experiencing a one-hour delay following a postponed departure.

According to passengers, flight EK 0542 was held at Dubai airport due to essential air clearance procedures prompted by rising tensions in the West Asian region.

Despite the initial scheduling setback, the aircraft completed its journey and landed safely in Chennai.

A passenger, Sumana, told ANI that her journey from Abu Dhabi to Chennai was safe, though the flight's take-off was delayed.