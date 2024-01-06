Delhi and the National Capital Region remained in the clutches of a persistent cold spell on Saturday morning, causing low visibility and subsequent flight delays at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

ANI reported that numerous flight operations experienced delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport owing to reduced visibility caused by dense fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a post on X wrote, “Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, few places over Rajasthan and at some Pockets over Punjab. Cold day conditions prevailed at few places over Delhi and at isolated pockets over north M.P."

View Full Image (Photo: X/IMD)

Meanwhile, IMD has further indicated the likelihood of dense to very dense fog, with visibility dropping below 50 meters, over certain areas of Punjab during the night and morning hours of Saturday.

IMD has forecasted the continuation of the cold wave for the next two to three days in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

A meteorological condition termed a “cold day" is declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees below the normal, and the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, IMD reported the presence of dense fog in specific areas of Delhi. According to the IMD, “Very Dense fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh, with Dense Fog observed in some pockets over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu, and West Madhya Pradesh. Isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi also experienced dense fog," as stated in an official release.