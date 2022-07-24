Delhi airport alert: Road connecting Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 closed. Details here2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Delhi airport: The road connecting terminal T3 to T1 of the Delhi airport will be closed for three weeks
The road connecting terminal T3 to T1 of the Delhi airport will remain closed for the next three weeks starting today, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.