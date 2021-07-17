Delhi airport flights: Delhi International Airport on Saturday announced that flight operations at Terminal 2 will recommence with effect from July 22, according to news agency ANI.

Resumption of operations will be with approx 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 280 expected by August end.

On May 17, the Delhi airport had shut operations at T2 terminal. "All flight operations at #DelhiAirport will be shifted to T3 effectively from 18th May 00:01 hours. All passengers are required to complete their web check-in at home for a contactless journey." the airport had said in a tweet.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had said that the move would help airlines and the airport in better management of their staff during Covid situation.

Two airlines GoAir and IndiGo had already started operations from T2 but they too shifted their operations from T3.

Earlier this month, the DIAL informed that Delhi airport continued to see high visiting friends and relatives (VFR) traffic. It said Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir had emerged as the top 10 destinations from Delhi during May and June.

However, most air passenger traffic at the capital fell under VFR category as corporate and vacation traveling had taken a back seat during the surge in pandemic.

The DIAL said that after a significant drop in traffic due to lockdown and travel restrictions imposed by many states, Delhi Airport had started witnessing growth in passenger numbers slowly but steadily post relaxation in norms.

"Most of those who flew were in the visiting family and friends category (48 %) which was followed by vacation (25%) and business travelers (19%)," it added.

According to DIAL, Delhi airport witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021.

Similarly, the number of international travelers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June end, it said .





