Delhi airport: Arrivals running smoothly after new rules over Omicron begin

Meanwhile, with the threat of 'highly transmissible' new Covid-19 variant looming large, the Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMA) has issued the latest orders regarding passengers coming from abroad. The DDMA has specified that the guidelines issued by the central government regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus should be strictly followed. Simultaneously, in a separate order, the Delhi government has imposed a duty of sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and additional district magistrates (ADMs) of different districts at the airport.