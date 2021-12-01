Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi airport: Arrivals running smoothly after new rules over Omicron begin

The Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMA) has issued the latest orders regarding passengers coming from abroad.
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Operations for International arrivals are running smoothly, tweeted Delhi airport

As fresh travel guidelines amid new Covid variant, Omicron kicked in today, the Delhi airport tweeted this morning that operations for international arrivals from "at-risk" countries are running smoothly.

"Operations for International arrivals are running smoothly after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA," the airport tweeted.

"Total 1013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test," it said in another post.

Meanwhile, with the threat of 'highly transmissible' new Covid-19 variant looming large, the Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMA) has issued the latest orders regarding passengers coming from abroad. The DDMA has specified that the guidelines issued by the central government regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus should be strictly followed. Simultaneously, in a separate order, the Delhi government has imposed a duty of sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and additional district magistrates (ADMs) of different districts at the airport.

