Attention Delhi flyers! IGI airport issues 'contact airline' advisory as AQI soars to 400

  • Delhi AQI Today: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers asking them to ‘contact the airlines’, as Delhi airport imposes ‘low visibility procedures’.

Published17 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Delhi AQI Today: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers asking them to ‘contact the airlines’, as Delhi airport imposes ‘low visibility procedures’.
Delhi AQI Today: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers asking them to ‘contact the airlines’, as Delhi airport imposes ‘low visibility procedures’.

Delhi AQI Today: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers asking them to ‘contact the airlines’, as Delhi airport imposes ‘low visibility procedures’.

Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information”, Delhi Airport said on social media platforms.

Delhi’s AQI Hits ‘Severe’ Levels as Pollution Worsens

Delhi's air pollution continues to worsen, with over 14 areas in the capital reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400 on Sunday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most areas that were previously marked as having "very poor" air quality have now escalated to the "severe" zone.

Delhi AQI Today: Key Areas with 'Severe' AQI Readings

Key areas such as Lodhi Road, Burari Crossing, and Sri Aurobindo Marg were the only exceptions, still registering AQI around 350, indicating "very poor" air quality.

Delhi AQI levels for various zones as of Sunday, November 17:

  • Pusa: 426 (severe)
  • Shadipur: 457 (severe plus)
  • Punjabi Bagh: 448 (severe)
  • North Campus, DU: 430 (severe)
  • Mundka: 465 (severe)
  • Mandir Marg: 436 (severe)
  • Jahangirpuri: 467 (severe plus)
  • Sonia Vihar: 442 (severe)

AQI Classification: What Do These Numbers Mean?

The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', 401-450 is 'severe', and above 450 is 'severe plus'.

Delhi’s AQI Now Among Worst in Country

On Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm, was 417, marking the worst pollution levels in the country. On Friday, the AQI had been 396. Out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, data shared by the CPCB showed that all except for Sri Aurobindo Marg reported air quality in the "severe" category, with AQI levels above 400.

The "severe" air quality poses risks even to healthy individuals, while those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Delhi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Pollution Measures

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi authorities have stepped up enforcement under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing fines amounting to 5.85 crore on the first day of action.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAttention Delhi flyers! IGI airport issues 'contact airline' advisory as AQI soars to 400

