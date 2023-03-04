Delhi airport becomes transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:41 PM IST
The first batch of cargo, left Dhaka on February 26 arrived at Delhi airport on 3 March. It will leave for its destined location in Spain on March 5, said DIAL in a release
Delhi airport is now a transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh to other countries. The first batch of transhipment cargo will leave for Spain on Sunday.
