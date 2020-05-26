Delhi airport: Cab shortage hits passengers

NEW DELHI : As domestic flight operations resume across the country, passengers are facing issues due to the shortage of taxi services at the Delhi airport. MC Joshi who came to receive a passenger coming from the Ahmadabad flight said, "We tried arranging cabs, but when we couldn't get anything, we had to come on our own to receive my son."

Taxi drivers said that since the majority of the drivers have returned home, there is a slight shortage of taxis.

Taxi drivers said that since the majority of the drivers have returned home, there is a slight shortage of taxis.

"Since a lot of drivers have returned to their villages, we are facing problems in arranging taxis. Otherwise, things are getting back to normal and passengers are also less, there's a little problem but we will manage. But if flights increase, there will be a shortage of taxis," said Bholanath Jha, a prepaid taxi booth employee at IGI airport.

"There are no problems as such, but after 7 p.m., only main roads are open and all the colonies get closed. There are fewer drivers, around 20 percent, rest have gone to their homes. They might come when June starts, till then we will manage," said Pradeep, a taxi driver.

Talking about the precautionary measures taken, taxi drivers said that they have put tapes in the vehicles to separate themselves from the passengers for safety purposes.

They added that the taxis are sanitised before every ride and that masks, gloves, and water bottles are provided to the passengers free of cost.

"We want to ensure the safety of all the passengers. We keep extra masks, gloves, and water bottles for our rides. We have put tapes from the separating the driver seat so that the air doesn't mix," said Naresh Kumar, a taxi driver.

"We faced problems during the lockdown, the government gave us Rs. 5,000, but we are trying to start work once again. We only let two passengers sit at a time, and people are cooperating," Kumar added.