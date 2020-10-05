Delhi international airport got a fresh batch of quarantine stamp ink after a Congress leader posted photos complaining about the quality of the one currently being used.

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, National Secretary and Spokesperson, Congress, complained about pain and itchiness due to the chemical used in the ink to stamp international passengers at the airport.

Yaskhi took to Twitter to ask Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter if he can "please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad".

He said he was stamped when he came from abroad to Delhi on Saturday and it has been "continuously painful and itchy".

Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now. pic.twitter.com/Gt1tZvGc8L — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) October 4, 2020

Puri replied: "Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI (Airports Authority of India)."

Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 4, 2020





“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We’ve reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities," Delhi Airport tweeted. “Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue," it said.

Senior government officials said on Monday that the Delhi state authorities at the airport have started using a fresh batch of ink to stamp the incoming international passengers.

Officials said that domestic passengers arriving in Delhi also have to undergo seven-day home quarantine as per the rules but they are not stamped on their hands.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via