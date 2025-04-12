Delhi airport chaos continues: Netizens warn of stampede-like situation as passengers experience long delays | WATCH

Passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) are experiencing major flight delays and disruptions due to the closure of one of the airport’s four runways for maintenance, which began on Tuesday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The situation deteriorated further on Friday as adverse weather added to the already reduced operational capacity. According to airport officials, Delhi Airport—India’s busiest—has been handling around 200 fewer flights per day since April 9, when runway 28/10 was shut down for upgrade work.

A user wrote, "Confusing n chaotic situation at @DelhiAirport . Flight delays are common, but the lack of information is surprising. @airindia is understaffed n unable to communicate d exact timings or even the locations of flights. Mini protests at many gates. Staff are helpless and clueless."

Air India replied, “Dear Sir, we understand that disruptions are not ideal. Please be assured that we are doing our best to minimize the impact, although certain situations are beyond our control. Kindly share your flight details so we can address your concern more accurately.”

Another user said in a post, “People are standing waiting for the flight since last 6 hours @airindia @ysjagan , situation is not clear, no announcement, no AC @PMOIndia , gate no 42C, 42B, 42A, 44A, same situation everywhere, Delhi Terminal 3 @DelhiAirport.”

Earlier on Friday, the situation deteriorated further as bad weather intensified the existing capacity limitations. Data from live flight tracking platform Flightradar24 showed arrival delays of up to 81 minutes and departure delays reaching 102 minutes. Between 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm, airport officials reported that 40 flights were diverted.

Airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories, notifying passengers that the runway maintenance work will continue until July and advising them to stay updated on their flight schedules.

Moreover, Delhi Airport, the largest airport in India and one of the top 10 in the world, is closing its Terminal 2 for operations from April 15, 2025.

Here's what IMD said

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, urging residents to be prepared and take necessary precautions in line with its color-coded advisory system.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, secure doors and windows, and avoid non-essential travel. Wind speed data from the IMD indicated strong gusts, with IGI Airport recording winds at 74 kmph, Pragati Maidan at 70 kmph, and Lodhi Road at 69 kmph. In other areas, wind speeds ranged from 37 kmph in Najafgarh to 56 kmph in Safdarjung.

