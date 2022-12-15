Delhi airport congestion: Crucial meeting to be held today. Details here

Delhi airport congestion: Crucial meeting to be held today. Details here1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be chairing a high-level meeting on airport rush at the Ministry of Home Affairs office today at 11 am
A crucial meeting to control the congestion at Delhi airport will be held today (15 December) at around 11 am. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be chairing a high-level meeting on airport rush at the Ministry of Home Affairs office. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) officials, and Union Home Ministry officials will also attend the meeting. The CISF handles security at Delhi airport.
The meeting is being held after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a surprise inspection at the airport on 12 December.
Thousands of grumbling passengers have raised complaints on social media regarding the congestion and mismanagement at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the past few days.
The flyers have highlighted that they missed their flights due to long queues at pre-boarding points.
This week, the government stepped in ease congestion at the airport by deploying more personnel at the airport security checkpoints. Besides, Union Minister Scindia recommended passengers install the DigiYatra App for smoother check-ins. The Aviation Ministry has also stated it is working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hours.
Scindia also visited one of the terminals earlier this week and said that he will look into concerns around the management of security checks at Delhi's T3 Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport in response to a complaint by a passenger on social media. The minister has ordered airport officials to resolve the issues on priority.
Meanwhile, the Delhi airport on Wednesday added baggage screening systems at the security checks and increased traffic marshals to avoid vehicles clogging the departure. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) also said necessary actions were taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport.
Listing out the measures, the ministry in a series of tweets said, "Domestic security increased with 6 personnel with evenly distribution on all gates". Besides, display boards have been installed at all departure entry gates of the airport, which provides real-time data and is being shared via social media.
Delhi airport deployed 26 additional staffers to help passengers in the entry forecourt and security area and is working with the CISF to have full manning through Flexi shift from 5 am to avoid queue build-up.
Yesterday, the airport claimed that the waiting period has been reduced at the T3 terminal at the airport. However, passengers said they waited for 2-3 hours to board flights.
