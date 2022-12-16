In order to curb the congestion at Delhi airport, airlines had issued an advisory to the passengers. Air India asked passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and 4 hours for international departures. IndiGo advised them to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage, weighing 7 kg, for a smooth security check. IndiGo has also advised passengers to use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters.