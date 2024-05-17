An Air India flight with 175 passengers on board faced a mid-air scare on Friday due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit. The incident triggered a full emergency at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. However, Flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore landed safely at 6:38 pm, the Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, alternative arrangements have been made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.

The flight data tracking website flightradar24 said that the flight was operated by an A321 aircraft.

Also Read | Delhivery announces drone research plan as revenue grows, loss narrows in Q4

Officials at the Delhi Fire Services said that three fire tenders were pressed into service. "We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We pressed three fire tenders," a DFS official said.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Air India flight AI807 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru Air returned to Delhi this evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. After the pilots exercised the necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely. "

Alternative arrangements made

The airline further said alternative arrangements had been made so that the passengers could reach their destination as soon as possible.

“Air India accords top priority to the safety and well-being of its passengers. Our colleagues on the ground have made alternative arrangements for guests to proceed back to their destination at the earliest," the Air India spokesperson added.

Separately, a Delhi-bound Air India flight had to abort its take-off and was later cancelled after it hit a luggage tractor-trolley while taxiing for departure at the Pune airport on Thursday, PTI reported on Friday, citing sources.

Also Read | Delhi HC overturns order upholding arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran

The report said there were around 200 passengers on board the flight, and following the incident, they got stranded at the airport for around six hours.

Air India said passengers were refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were accommodated on flights operated by other carriers.

The airline also said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!