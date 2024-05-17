Delhi airport declares full emergency after Bengaluru-bound Air India flight with 175 on board catches fire mid-air
An Air India flight with 175 passengers on board faced a mid-air scare on Friday due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit. The incident triggered a full emergency at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. However, Flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore landed safely at 6:38 pm, the Hindustan Times reported.