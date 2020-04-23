Delhi airport designated as major hub for Covid-19 medical essentials

NEW DELHI : Centre has designated Delhi's IGI Airport as a major hub for "Import and Distribution" of COVID-19 related medical essentials. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the airport: "Ever since the pandemic started gripping India, Delhi Airport is providing all the logistics support to handle, process and facilitate distribution of such consignments arriving at the airport to various parts of the country."

"A 3,800 sq mt unique dedicated distribution facility has been made operational at Delhi Airport by DIAL within a record time of seven days. This facility performs logistics, aggregation and distribution of large consignments of Medical supplies, which are being imported to India."

At this facility, DIAL said the first shipment consisting of 24 MT cargo arrived on April 21st, 2020 having 70,000 protective suits.

"The same is getting processed and aggregated at this distribution facility after sanitization of each box. Further, the same will be distributed to various parts of the country.

"Several such consignments are scheduled to flow in and get processed through Delhi Airport in the coming days comprising body suits, face mask, hand gloves and goggles."

The airport has continued to exhibit an exemplary flexibility to support the country during the COVID pandemic. Despite the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the state-of-the-art facilities at Delhi's Air Cargo terminal has been operating 24x7 to support the country in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.

So far over 20 lakh pieces of face masks, 2 Lakh bottles of sanitizers, 70,000 body suits, 1.5 lakh PPE kits and 50,000 other medical equipment have been channelized across India through Delhi Airport.

IANS had earlier reported that Delhi Airport has been handling around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon.

In addition to the Cargo flights, Delhi Airport is also handling 3-4 chartered aircraft movements per day for handling medical equipment and relief material to and from various destinations like Patna, Varanasi, Guwahati, Nagpur, Vadodra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.