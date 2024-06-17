Delhi airport faces power outage, boarding and check in facilities impacted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been facing power outage for the past half an hour. The boarding and check in facilities at the Delhi airport has been impacted.

Passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’.

Passengers at Delhi Airport have also taken to microblogging site X to mention that Digi Yatra is also not functioning due to power failure at Delhi Airport.

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra , nothing functioning. This is shocking.” wrote an X user.