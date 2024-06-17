Delhi airport faces power outage, boarding and check in facilities impacted

  • Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been facing power outage for the past half an hour. The boarding and check in facilities at the Delhi airport has been impacted

Livemint
Updated03:07 PM IST
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been facing power outage for the past half an hour. The boarding and check in facilities at the Delhi airport has been impacted. 

Passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’.

Passengers at Delhi Airport have also taken to microblogging site X to mention that Digi Yatra is also not functioning due to power failure at Delhi Airport. 

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra , nothing functioning. This is shocking.” wrote an X user. 

(More details to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi airport faces power outage, boarding and check in facilities impacted

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue