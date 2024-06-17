Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi airport faces power outage, boarding and check in facilities impacted
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi airport faces power outage, boarding and check in facilities impacted

Livemint

  • Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been facing power outage for the past half an hour. The boarding and check in facilities at the Delhi airport has been impacted

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been facing power outage for the past half an hour. The boarding and check in facilities at the Delhi airport has been impacted.

Passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’.

Passengers at Delhi Airport have also taken to microblogging site X to mention that Digi Yatra is also not functioning due to power failure at Delhi Airport.

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra , nothing functioning. This is shocking." wrote an X user.

(More details to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.