New Delhi: The capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has since April facilitated movement of 100 air ambulance-operations to transport covid-19 patients, the airport said in a statement on Friday.

The general aviation terminal along with adjoining aircrafts parking slots, built almost a year ago to expedite private jet movements, has been instrumental in ferrying patients, it said.

"With around 12 aircrafts currently permitted to operate from the airport, nearly 100 movements of COVID positive patients have been registered during the past month. These aircrafts are available with medevac operations," it added.

Meanwhile, India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid-19 cases in the last few days, with daily additions touching over two lakh. About 101,953 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

The total number of active cases for coronavirus infection in India presently remains over three million.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a joint venture between GMR Group, and Airports Authority of India (India), apart from minority shareholders Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia.

“The pandemic has brought about unprecedented sufferings and anxiety to mankind," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive of DIAL.

"At this time of emergency, providing timely and speedy medical assistance is of paramount importance to us," he added.

