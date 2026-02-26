Delhi Airport fact-checks misleading claims; says operations running normally without any disruption

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday issued an advisory, saying that Delhi Airport

operations are running normally and without any disruption.

It also said that social media posts claiming that flight operations were impacted at the airport are false and misleading.

In a social media post on X, DIAL said: “We would like to reassure all passengers and stakeholders that Delhi Airport operations are running normally and without any disruption.”

“Certain incorrect and misleading claims regarding flight operations have been impacted are being circulated online - these are completely false, and the concerned tweet has since been removed,” DIAL added.

The Delhi Airport also advised passengers to rely only on official communication channels for correct information.

“We encourage everyone to rely only on official airport communication channels for accurate updates,” it said.

Delhi IGI Airport to Shut Third Runway for Three-Month Rehabilitation Starting February 25, 2026, the third runway at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be closed for all landings and take-offs to facilitate essential rehabilitation work. According to a circular issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), this critical infrastructure project is scheduled to last for three months, with the runway remaining out of service from Wednesday, February 25, through Monday, May 25, 2026.

While the closure coincides with the peak summer travel period, the airport operator previously informed The Times of India that the shutdown is unlikely to cause any major disruptions to daily flight operations. Current data indicates that IGI Airport manages an average of 1,520 daily aircraft movements, including arrivals and departures.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the facility, has stated that they intend to maintain a scheduled capacity of 1,514 daily movements throughout the maintenance window.

The airport infrastructure consists of four active runways: 27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L, and 11R/29L. The current project follows a similar maintenance period last year for runway 28/10, which reportedly impacted approximately 200 flights per day. The scope of the upcoming rehabilitation includes comprehensive resurfacing, the development of a new rapid-exit taxiway, and the installation of an advanced instrument landing system.

“Due to the closure of RWY 29L/11R, long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights may request a specific runway for departure due to performance requirements. Such requests may be considered as far as practicable,” the statement read.