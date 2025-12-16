Delhi airport flight cancellations: IGI airport, IndiGo issue fresh advisories as dense fog blankets national capital

The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued a passenger advisory as thick smog blanketed the national capital and disrupted flight operations.

The advisory comes after dense fog on Monday disrupted flight operations heavily, with various airlines cancelling over 200 flights and diverting a few to nearby airports due to low visibility, a Delhi airport official told PTI.

On Tuesday, Delhi airport said in the advisory that flight operations were returning to normal but there are still some disruptions due to the fog conditions.

Advertisement

“Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals. For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly,” it said.

The authorities further assured the availability of personnel for passengers' convenience.

“Our personnel are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding,” the Delhi airport said.

Advertisement

Also Read | 4 dead as buses catch fire due to accident on Delhi-Agra Expressway near Mathura

IndiGo issues advisory Crisis-hit IndiGo, which also cancelled several flights on Monday, issued an update about the Delhi fog situation on Tuesday.

“As winter sets in, early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements. We wanted to share this gentle heads-up in advance, so you can plan with ease and check your flight status before heading to the airport,” it said.

IndiGo noted that its officials were closely monitoring the weather situation.

“Wherever possible, we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible,” it said.

200+ flights cancelled on Monday As many as 228 flights were cancelled as dense fog blanketed Delhi on Monday, an official told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Five other flights were diverted to nearby airports for landing due to low visibility amid the fog, the official at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said.

However, except for Air India, which had in an X post in the morning announced the cancellation of some 40 flights, no other airlines, including crisis-hit IndiGo, shared the numbers of their cancelled or delayed flights.

“As many as 228 flights -- 131 departures and 97 arrivals-- have been cancelled due to low visibility, so far,” the airport official said.

In addition to this, five flights have been diverted so far, he said.

Centre steps up The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday ramped up its monitoring of flight operations as Delhi airport flight cancellation continued.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the ministry said that senior officials visited the Airport Operations Control Centre on Monday to review real-time operations and assess the situation on the ground.

"In view of the prevailing fog conditions at Delhi Airport, senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation visited the Airport Operations Control Centre and reviewed real-time operations," the ministry said. It further added that “Airports have been instructed to maintain close coordination with stakeholders, ensure timely dissemination of information, and facilitate passenger convenience. Passenger safety and smooth operations remain our top priority.”