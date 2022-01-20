Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi airport flight operations: DIAL shares update amidst low visibility

The airport authorities requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," said Delhi International Airport Limited.

The airport authorities further requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius. 

