Delhi airport ends association with Turkish firm Celebi after India revokes security clearance

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday formally ended its association with Turkish company Çelebi for ground handling and cargo operations, on national security grounds.

Advertisement

The development came after aviation watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

Over the last few days, there have been growing calls to boycott Turkey after its support to Pakistan amid ongoing tensions following Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor to target terror infra. Pakistan also used Turkish drones in large numbers in the conflict.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd. were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

“DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare,” reads the statement..

Delhi International Airport also assured that all employees currently on the rolls of Çelebi entities for cargo and ground handling services at IGI Airport will be transitioned to the new employer(s) with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“To ensure continuity and operational stability, DIAL is actively coordinating with the existing Ground Handling service providers - AISATS, and Bird Group. In case of cargo operations, DIAL is working towards onboarding one of the pre-approved cargo handlers to ensure uninterrupted cargo operations,” the statement said.

Read More

DIAL assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that every effort is being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency throughout the transition.

"... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said in an order revoking security clearance for Celebi.