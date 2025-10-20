Delhi airport incident: Passenger’s power bank catches fire on IndiGo Dimapur-bound flight; all safe

A Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight experienced a minor fire on board when a passenger's power bank ignited while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport on Sunday. The fire was quickly extinguished by the cabin crew, and no injuries were reported, as per PTI. All passengers and crew were safe, the airline confirmed.

Flight details The flight, 6E 2107, operated with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft, departed Delhi airport at 14:33 hours and landed at Dimapur at 16:45 hours, the news agency stated citing Flightradar24.com. The flight was originally scheduled to take off at 12:25 hours.

IndiGo statement An IndiGo spokesperson said:

"IndiGo flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur on 19 October 2025 returned to bay due to a minor fire caused by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket onboard. The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the Standard Operating Procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds."

The spokesperson added that relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the aircraft was cleared for operations after all necessary checks. Passengers were offered refreshments, and the airline thanked travelers for remaining calm.