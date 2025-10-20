Subscribe

Delhi airport incident: Passenger’s power bank catches fire on IndiGo Dimapur-bound flight; all safe

A passenger’s power bank caught fire on IndiGo flight 6E 2107 from Delhi to Dimapur while taxiing on Sunday. The cabin crew quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported. The flight landed safely, and the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated20 Oct 2025, 03:23 AM IST
Advertisement
A minor fire broke out on IndiGo’s Dimapur-bound flight 6E 2107 due to a passenger’s power bank at Delhi airport. Crew promptly controlled the blaze, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. The aircraft resumed operations after standard checks. (Image for representational purpose) REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
A minor fire broke out on IndiGo’s Dimapur-bound flight 6E 2107 due to a passenger’s power bank at Delhi airport. Crew promptly controlled the blaze, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. The aircraft resumed operations after standard checks. (Image for representational purpose) REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

A Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight experienced a minor fire on board when a passenger's power bank ignited while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport on Sunday. The fire was quickly extinguished by the cabin crew, and no injuries were reported, as per PTI. All passengers and crew were safe, the airline confirmed.

Advertisement

Flight details

The flight, 6E 2107, operated with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft, departed Delhi airport at 14:33 hours and landed at Dimapur at 16:45 hours, the news agency stated citing Flightradar24.com. The flight was originally scheduled to take off at 12:25 hours.

IndiGo statement

An IndiGo spokesperson said:

"IndiGo flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur on 19 October 2025 returned to bay due to a minor fire caused by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket onboard. The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the Standard Operating Procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds."

The spokesperson added that relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the aircraft was cleared for operations after all necessary checks. Passengers were offered refreshments, and the airline thanked travelers for remaining calm.

Advertisement

Safety measures and protocol

The airline emphasised that the safety of customers, crew, and aircraft is their top priority. The incident was handled in accordance with established safety protocols, minimizing risk and inconvenience to passengers.

Also Read | Bengaluru CEO slams ‘tasteless gourmet meal’ of IndiGo, Oberoi Hotels
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi airport incident: Passenger’s power bank catches fire on IndiGo Dimapur-bound flight; all safe
Read Next Story