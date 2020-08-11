Delhi airport has made International arrival process easy by developing a contact-less solution in collaboration with Ministry of Civil Aviation for all passengers coming to India.

To make the journey more convenient and comfortable, Delhi airport has launched a first-of-its-kind online portal -AirSuvidha-for incoming international passengers effective 8 August. So, all international passengers coming to India can fill their self declaration and exemption forms online through Delhi airport's portal.





The mandatory self- reporting application will be forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Passengers can then refer to their email inbox for the updated application document.

5 categories of passengers can get exemption from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine

1) Pregnant women

2) Suffered a death in the family

3) Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided)

4) Parents accompanied by children below 10 years

5) Covid-19 negative certificate (attach RT PCR test only)

According to the selected category, passengers must also upload the supporting documents:

Pregnant woman - Attach doctor’s recommendation letter

Parents accompanied by children below 10 years - Attach passport copy

Suffering from serious illness - Attach medical certificate

Suffered a death in the family - Attach death/doctor certificate; Family as defined by the Indian Government consists of Spouse, Children, Sibling, Parents & Grandparents only.

Attach RT-PCR negative report or a copy of RT-PCR tests where results are awaited

Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will need to fill the e-form available on the website of Delhi airport . They will have to submit it along with supporting documents, including a copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flights.

Passengers who are allowed the exemption would have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. All other international passengers arriving in India have to follow the usual process of undergoing mandatory seven-days institutional quarantine, at their own cost, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated