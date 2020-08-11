Pregnant woman - Attach doctor’s recommendation letter

Parents accompanied by children below 10 years - Attach passport copy

Suffering from serious illness - Attach medical certificate

Suffered a death in the family - Attach death/doctor certificate; Family as defined by the Indian Government consists of Spouse, Children, Sibling, Parents & Grandparents only.

Attach RT-PCR negative report or a copy of RT-PCR tests where results are awaited

Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will need to fill the e-form available on the website of Delhi airport . They will have to submit it along with supporting documents, including a copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flights.