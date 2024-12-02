New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced special enclosures at all three terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enhance passenger comfort during flight delays caused by fog, weather, or technical issues.

According to GMR Aero, the initiative aims to minimize disruptions and significantly reduce the time taken to process affected passengers, ensuring a smoother travel experience.

Under relaxed government protocols, passengers whose flights are delayed by over three hours or canceled due to adverse conditions can now disembark and return to the terminal.

The enclosures, strategically located across Terminals 1, 2, and 3, will serve as dedicated zones for the smooth processing of these passengers, enabling faster re-entry into the Security Hold Area (SHA).

The enclosures are situated at bus boarding gates and select aerobridges in Terminal 3, transfer areas in Terminal 2, and bus boarding gates in Terminal 1.

Ranging in size from 250 to 450 square meters, the enclosures can accommodate between 55 and 120 passengers at a time. These spaces are equipped to function as security screening zones, facilitating seamless re-entry into the SHA.

To further enhance the passenger experience, DIAL is working to provide essential amenities such as toilets and vending machines within the enclosures wherever feasible.

Airline staff will escort passengers into the enclosures, while CISF personnel will oversee security screening and Private Security Agency (PSA) staff will verify passengers' documents.

The enclosures will significantly cut processing times. Traditionally, disembarked passengers would be routed to arrivals and processed through domestic or international transfer areas before re-entering the terminal's secure zones.

This new system allows direct re-entry to the SHA, reducing processing time from approximately 2.5 hours to just a few minutes.