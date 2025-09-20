Delhi airport issues advisory after cyberattacks impact European airports, including London's Heathrow

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated20 Sep 2025, 11:10 PM IST
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a social media platform X post on Saturday, 20 September 2025, announced that the airport may expect some disruption in flight operations.

“Due to cyberattacks impacting European airports, including London Heathrow, Europe-bound flights to and from Delhi Airport may experience some disruptions,” said DIAL in a social media post on X.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Delhi airport issues advisory after cyberattacks impact European airports, including London's Heathrow
